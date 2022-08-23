Ranking Every Game on Kentucky's Schedule by Importance

The 2022 season is potentially the most important in the history of Kentucky Football. With two 10-win seasons in the bank, head coach Mark Stoops has a chance to officially keep his Wildcats on the map and amongst the top of the Southeastern Conference with another successful campaign.

UK's schedule features eight home and four away matchups this year, including four non-conference games and eight in the daunting SEC. Off the back of a second Citrus Bowl trophy in four years, The Cats rank 23rd in strength of schedule entering the season.

Here's where all 12 games stand in terms of importance for Kentucky ahead of the season-opener against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3 in Lexington.

12. Youngstown State, Sept. 17, Lexington

No surprises here...the lone FCS opponent of the season should be a breeze for Kentucky in week three.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Stoops, who welcomes his hometown school to Kroger Field for what should be a beatdown. If Chattanooga taught us anything last season, however, no team should be taken lightly, no matter how big of an underdog they are.

The matchup against the Penguins comes following the first tough road test of the season in the swamp against Florida, meaning that whether UK is coming off a win or a loss, the drop in competition will be a welcomed sight for the Cats.

11. Miami (Ohio), Sept. 3, Lexington

Starting off on the right foot is important, sure, but this isn't your average Kentucky team that has to fight past Eastern Michigan or Southern Miss on opening weekend.

The Redhawks have been picked to win their division in the MAC, but will be overpowered when they come to Kroger Field. With the Florida matchup one week later, it will prove to be a nice showcase for what the Wildcats will be bringing to Gainesville.

10. Vanderbilt, Nov. 12, Lexington

Despite Kentucky's past struggles in the SEC, that's never really been the case with Vanderbilt, as the Cats have won six straight games between the two.

The matchup against the Commodores is sandwiched between the final road game of the season in Columbia, Missouri and the biggest home game of the year against Georgia. Kentucky will be well established by then, and barring an exquisite turnaround for Clark Lea's 'Dores, it should be smooth sailing in Lexington.

9. Northern Illinois, Sept. 24, Lexington

In Kentucky's second dose of MACtion, it'll be faced with a tougher challenge in Northern Illinois. The Huskies were selected to win the MAC Championship and possess the talent to at least attempt to keep up with the Wildcats.

With a crucial date against Ole Miss in Oxford just a week later, this could be a look-ahead spot for Stoops and Co. if they don't take NIU seriously.

8. Missouri, Nov. 5, Columbia

From here on, the importance level skyrockets. While Mizzou have lived near the bottom of the SEC lately, the Tigers have given UK plenty of fits in the past, especially in Columbia. Stoops is 2-2 at Missouri since becoming head coach at Kentucky.

Once again, the feel of this Kentucky group is different, and even if the Tigers aren't as bad as years past, the Wildcats should get the nod if they're serious about contending in 2022.

7. Ole Miss, Oct. 1, Oxford

To be clear, there aren't six bigger games than when Kentucky heads to Oxford this season. However, if there is a loss that the Cats can afford that won't impact their chances of winning the SEC East, it's against the Rebels.

There's many unknowns surrounding Ole Miss entering the season, but it's expected that it'll contend towards the top of the division, even if it isn't on the level of Alabama or Texas A&M.

Kentucky will likely be an underdog in the grove, and a win would be massive. If Ole Miss is the first loss on the schedule, however, that shouldn't derail any big season plans.

6. Mississippi State, Oct. 15, Lexington

Revenge will be on the minds of the Wildcats when the Bulldogs head to Lexington this season. It will be the second home SEC game of the year for UK, just a week after it hosts South Carolina.

When the two teams squared off in Starkville a year ago, Will Levis and the Cats' offense turned in the worst performance of the season, while the defense was eaten alive by Will Rogers and the air raid.

Top to bottom, Kentucky is the better team. Like the game in Columbia later in the year, the Wildcats should find a way to win if they are as good as advertised.

5. South Carolina, Oct. 8, Lexington

Kentucky will open the home SEC slate with the Gamecocks, a team that's developing more and more hype as preseason camp trickles along.

Spencer Rattler could prove to be a legitimate quarterback by evolving in the toughest conference in the country, or the big bad SEC defenses will turn out to be too much for the Oklahoma transfer. Not to mention, the Wildcats have had South Carolina's number, having won seven of the last eight matchups.

The game comes one week after the tough test in Oxford, truly kicking off the rigorous conference slate.

4. Louisville, Nov. 26, Lexington

The Governor's Cup has lost its luster, despite being moved to rivalry week. That's no fault of Kentucky's, as three consecutive drubbings of the Cardinals have been anything but challenging for Stoops.

While defeating your rival is important, it's clear that the game won't have anymore meaning than that, unless the Wildcats take care of as much business as possible in the 11 prior games, especially the three that truly hinder the success of the upcoming season.

Behind an NIL push, Louisville appears to be regaining some steam on the recruiting trail, though it likely won't lead to any improvements for Scott Satterfield in 2022.

3. Florida, Sept. 10, Gainesville

We'll truly see if Kentucky has kicked its curse against Florida this season in the swamp.

Florida doesn't have the same firepower as the Wildcats this season, as its campaign is overly-reliant on the potential of quarterback Anthony Richardson. To make matters worse for UF, it has to open the season against Utah, a top-10 team in the nation.

Nevertheless, winning at Florida is never easy. The game will serve as an opportunity for Kentucky to either make an early statement, or be reminded that it doesn't matter how good you're supposed to be, if you can't put in solid weekly performances in the SEC.

2. Georgia, Nov. 19, Lexington

To be the best, you have to beat the best. If Kentucky has exceeded expectations, then this matchup will be massive. It's getting there that will be the hard part.

Last season when these two met, it was a top-10 matchup, but there was no sense that the Cats were going to march into Athens and shock the world. If the opportunity arises in 2022, Kroger Field will be as lively as ever, with thoughts of the SEC Championship on the brain.

Unless you're Chris Doering, defeating UGA is an afterthought these days. For Kentucky, it feels just a bit closer to reality ahead of this season.

1. Tennessee, Oct. 29, Knoxville

Kentucky's 45-42 defeat to the Volunteers in Lexington last season was a gut-wrenching one. Getting revenge inside Neyland Stadium this October will be crucial to the Wildcats living up to the hype.

Josh Heupel's offense with Hendon Hooker under center is a recipe for some attractive football, though it's unclear just how good the Vols will be. Regardless, getting back-to-back wins in Knoxville sounds near-impossible in reference to the history of the rivalry.

Making the Georgia game mean something will likely call for an undefeated or one-loss run through 10 matchups, and if UK falters at Florida, Ole Miss or somewhere in-between at home, then defeating Tennessee becomes even bigger, if that's even possible.

There will be no more important date on the calendar than October 29 for the Cats this go-round.