Redshirt Freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr Emerging as Frontrunner for Starting Left Tackle Job

With less than two weeks until the season-opener on Sept. 3, there seems to finally be some clarity surrounding the left tackle position on the offensive line, one of the final pieces to the projected starting lineup.

Jeremy Flax was acknowledged as the one taking charge at the right tackle spot last week, and now a redshirt freshman is emerging on the left side.

It's been reported that David Wohlabaugh Jr has taken the first team reps as preseason camp nears its end, and on Monday, both offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach Zach Yenser eluded to him becoming a starter.

"He's gotten better and better...he's done a nice job and he's kinda emerged out there right now...it's still an open competition and they're still battling," Scangarello said of Wohlabaugh. "I just like where he's at as a young player, he's provided some stability out there."

Yenser said that Kentucky "feels good" about the Stow, Ohio native hunkering down on the left. The competition has seemingly come down between him and the sought-after freshman Kiyaunta Goodwin.

With Goodwin's commitment to Kentucky becoming one of the biggest in the Mark Stoops era, it was thought before camp that there was a good chance that he would slide into a starting role sooner rather than later. While it appears that Wohlabaugh is winning the job, nothing will be official until the depth chart is released next week.

Wohlabaugh spoke to the media on Tuesday, discussing his progression as a redshirt freshman alongside Coach Yenser and what the competition for the starting job has been like throughout fall camp:

On what it's been like competing for a starting position alongside teammates:

"I think all the tackles saw that opportunity to take that spot, so I think it's been a thing where we're all pushing each other to a new level and we're all getting better no matter what each and every day because we all want that spot."

On how the competition has impacted him throughout camp:

"It's definitely something to think about. I know. I mean, it's like one of those things where you know, it's an open spot, so everyone's going to try and take it. So I think it helps all of us linemen. Just pushing each other a little bit farther every day because we're all competing with each other and it makes us better."

On his relationship with Coach Yenser:

"When a new coach comes in, you're not sure how it's gonna go or anything like that. You don't really know too much. But he's definitely showing he cares a lot about us. And it's definitely gained our trust a lot because he cares about us off the field and on the field. So it's been good."

On his relationship with the offensive line:

"This group is very good together. We've had a lot of chemistry together. You know, every day, especially during camp, we'd hang out with each other in the O-line room every day. And I think the chemistry has built up over the time, especially with new people coming in, and all that stuff. It's definitely built a lot and we're all a big close group.

On learning the new offense under Coach Scangarello:

"It was definitely hard in the beginning, there were some growing pains for sure. It's similar to last year, that kind of pro-style offense, but I think as summer has gone on, we've all definitely improved a lot and now know a lot more."