Report: Bedlam Series to End Upon Oklahoma Joining SEC

Another iconic rivalry is reportedly coming to an end as a result of conference realignment.

The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will come to an end once the Sooners join the SEC in 2025, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

It's expected that upon the expansion of the SEC, there will be nine conference games each season, leaving just three non-conference openings each year. Oklahoma State and the Big 12 will likely continue to play a nine-game conference slate.

Each Power Five school must schedule another P5 non-conference matchup each season, but both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's Athletic Directors told McMurphy that they have nearly no openings to schedule one-another for the next 15 years.

The series has taken place annually for 112 years, making it the second-longest currently running rivalry that has been uninterrupted.

Once the Sooners and Texas join the SEC, and other conference realignment around the nation begins, Bedlam could be just one of many non-conference rivalries coming to an end.

In Lexington, eyes will turn to the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville. The Cardinals play just an eight-game ACC schedule, leaving extra room to take on the Wildcats every season. Assuming the ACC remains the same throughout conference realignment, it will likely be in the hands of the Wildcats to continue scheduling the rivalry.

Kentucky and Louisville didn't play for 70 years from 1924-94, but have squared off for the Governor's Cup every year since, except for the 2020 COVID-19 season. There have been no reports of the rivalry coming to an end anytime soon.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 18-15 and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The teams are set to meet on Nov. 26 to close the 2022 regular season at Kroger Field in Lexington.

