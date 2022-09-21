Skip to main content

Report: Five Kentucky Football Players Suing Lexington Police Officer

Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing a Lexington police officer, almost one year after being cleared of burglary charges. 

LEX18 reports that Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams filed separate lawsuits Wednesday against the police department, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, and two individual police officers, Cory Vinlove and Lt. Donnell Gordon. 

In March 2021, six players were apart of a fight that occurred at an Alpha Sigma Phi party in Lexington. The UK Office of Student Conduct cleared all six players from any wrongdoing in June 2021, yet they were charged with first-degree burglary charges later that year in August. A grand jury later dismissed the charges in late September 2021, saying the evidence against the players was false and fabricated.

The player's attorneys say the false charges led to their temporary suspensions, harmed their football, education and professional careers and defamed their names, images, and likenesses.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of the six players, Phillips, Tisdale and McClain remain on Kentucky's team. Adams, Williams and Earnest Sanders, the lone player who did not file a lawsuit, have since transferred. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_10960219_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Five Kentucky Football Players Suing Lexington Police Officer

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19025479_168390308_lowres
Football

"The Guy's Pretty Darn Special." Rich Scangarello Relishes Having Will Levis as Kentucky's QB

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_15687922_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19022670_168390308_lowres
Football

Big Blue Wall Working to Fix Lack of Detail, Find Continuity

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18814156_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Stoops, Kentucky Maintaining Challenge of Juggling Recruiting and the Transfer Portal

By Hunter Shelton
Watch: Dane Key Talks Freshman Records, Staying Consistent and More
Football

Watch: Dane Key Talks Freshman Records, Staying Consistent and More

By Wildcats Today Staff
Yenser Pre NIU
Football

Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Speaks to the Media Ahead of Northern Illinois

By Wildcats Today Staff
Scang pre YGST
Football

Watch: Rich Scangarello Reflects on Youngstown Win, Looks Ahead to Northern Illinois

By Wildcats Today Staff