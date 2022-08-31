Scangarello: Kavosiey Smoke "Had to Really Fight" for Starting Running Back Spot

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Kavosiey Smoke would be Kentucky's starting running back for the opening-week matchup against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3.

With star back Chris Rodriguez Jr "unavailable to play" to begin the year, it became a three-man competition between Smoke, transfer Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain to decide who would replace Rodriguez as the "RB1" until he returns.

Throughout the first few weeks of preseason camp, it seemed as though Smoke wasn't even close to being in the running for a top-three running back spot, let alone the starting position. At some point in the fall, a switch flipped for the Wetumpka, Alabama native, as he began to return to that prime No. 2 tailback that has been right behind Rodriguez during his tenure at Kentucky.

"It's a room with great balance, it's been great competition, which has brought out the best in all of them," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said on Tuesday. "Kavosiey, he's a very talented back. He's got speed, he's got 'make you miss' ability, he's a good pass catcher, he's got toughness. Those are all important qualities, and most importantly he's maturing as a person and as a player...that's going to bring out the best in him."

Smoke enters his final season 30th in UK's career rushing list, having accumulated 1,306 yards as well as 12 touchdowns across 34 games. He earned his first ever start last season in Starkville against Mississippi State, though he had just eight carries totaling 19 yards.

One may think that previous accolades would have made the senior a shoe-in to immediately replace Rodriguez, but fierce competition in camp proved otherwise.

"I think all the players are very complimentary. (Rodriguez's) physicality, La'Vell's (Wright) physicality, Smoke can make you miss, Ramon (Jefferson) is just disciplined as a runner, they're all complimentary. All of them play hard, it just gives you options," Scangarello said.

Jefferson emerged as an early frontrunner once rumors swirled around a potential suspension for Rodriguez. The Sam Houston State transfer was taking first team snaps at points throughout camp, and with his game resembling that of the initial starter, seemed like an easy plug-in to Scangarello's offense.

In the end, Stoops opted for the veteran that has been around the program for four, going on five years. The Kentucky head coach had this to say about his new top back at his press conference on Monday:

"I have a good feeling about what he'll do, because I've seen him play through the years, I've seen his preparation. I liked the way he's responded this camp. I think the coaches put pressure on him because we expect a lot out of him, and we want to see that consistency."

"I'm proud of the way he's responded in the past couple of weeks because he didn't start out there. You know, he didn't start out in the number one spot whether Chris was there or not. He's responded the right way. He's taken the coaching and he's taken the criticism in the proper way to make him better."

For Scangarello, he knows the talent that lies in the running back room. He hasn't been around UK as long as Smoke, so his in-person impression of the tailback goes only as far back as his arrival to Lexington.

In that little time, the OC has already seen a stagnant change in his maturity, as well as his competitiveness. When asked if he's seen anything different from Smoke since being tabbed the starter, Scangarello reassured that the work ethic that got him to the top, shouldn't be going anywhere once the season begins:

"I hope I see no difference, like it's the opposite. Obviously those things are earned, and they're all going to play to some degree but what I love about it is, he had to really fight for it," Scangarello said. "That's what you get when you get competition, because theres other options and they understand that. Competition and depth brings it out, I think he's responded the right way and i'm excited to see him play well on Saturday."