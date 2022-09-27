Skip to main content

SEC Roundup: Auburn and Missouri Should be Ashamed

Home teams went undefeated in the SEC in week four...but they shouldn't have

The SEC is getting into the meat and potatoes of conference play.

SCORES (rankings reflect the Sept. 18 AP Poll)

Missouri 14, Auburn 17 OT 

Kent State 22, No. 1 Georgia 39

Bowling Green 14, Mississippi State 45 

No. 20 Florida 33, No. 11 Tennessee 38

Tulsa 27, No. 16 Ole Miss 35

No. 10 Arkansas 21, No. 23 Texas A&M 23

Northern Illinois 23, No. 8 Kentucky 31

Vanderbilt 3, No. 2 Alabama 55

New Mexico 0, LSU 38

Charlotte 20, South Carolina 56

TOP STORYLINES

-Tennessee managed to slay the Florida Gators. That doesn't feel right to read or write. Hendon Hooker officially launched his Heisman campaign with 349 passing yards and 112 rushing yards. Anthony Richardson looked much more capable under center, but Neyland and the Vols proved that they might be the second best team in the SEC East.

-Texas A&M probably shouldn't have beaten Arkansas on Saturday, but it was a big, season-saving win for the Aggies. There's likely no beating Alabama in two weeks, but a second-place finish in the SEC West is a very likely possibility.

-Earth to Georgia? That was a bad performance against Kent State. Everyone is due one ho-hum week, however, so we'll give the Dawgs a pass this time around. I still don't see any competition for UGA at the moment. 

IT JUST MEANS...LESS

-Dedicating this entire section to Auburn and Missouri. What in the holy hell was that? Bryan Harsin has got to go...Eli Drinkwitz should've been left on the tarmac. Auburn is in a very dangerous spot, Nebraska-esque, if you will. It's sad seeing such awful football being played in Jordan Hare, and AU very well may not win another game this season, it plays Western Kentucky the week before the Iron Bowl...the Hilltoppers are no slouch. As for Mizzou, I feel like every season there's some tiny bit of false hope that gets built up around Columbia, just to fizzle out by October. LSU is a bit better, but none of the SEC Tigers are shaping up too well this season. 

WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama
  3. Tennessee
  4. Kentucky 
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Arkansas
  8. LSU
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Florida
  11. South Carolina 
  12. Auburn 
  13. Missouri
  14. Vanderbilt 

WEEK 5 MATCHUPS

  • Eastern Washington (1-2) at Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) - Noon EST
  • Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss (4-0) - Noon
  • SC State (1-2) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC) - Noon
  • Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) - 3:30
  • Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) - 4:00
  • LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) - 7:00
  • Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri - 7:00

