SEC Roundup: Tennessee Emerges, Saban Fends Off Jimbo, Kentucky, Arkansas Falter Without QB's

Six weeks in, the SEC isn't as indestructible as everyone may have thought. Watch out for that orange and white group down in Knoxville, too.

SCORES (Rankings reflect the October 2nd AP Poll)

Missouri 17, Florida 24

No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13

Arkansas 17, No. 23 Mississippi State 40

Auburn 10, No. 2 Georgia 42

No. 9 Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28

South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14

Texas A&M 20, Alabama 24

TOP STORYLINES

-Tennessee. Wow. That was an impressive smushing of LSU inside Tiger Stadium. I feel like it's safe to say that the Vols are officially back...Hendon Hooker is a legitimate Heisman candidate. Next weekend against Alabama inside Neyland is going to be electric.

-Alabama did enough to survive the Aggies. Say what you will about Jimbo Fisher, but he gets his team up to try and take down Nick Saban. What's nice is that the Tide don't look invincible, just like Georgia. Bryce Young playing could be the difference between winning or losing to Tennessee next week.

-Mississippi State is slowly emerging as a really, really good football team. The Air Raid diced up Arkansas, Will Rogers is a legitimate QB, Mike Leach has the Bulldogs rolling. They'll look to stay hot against a spiraling Kentucky group at Kroger Field.

IT JUST MEANS...LESS

-Kentucky makes its debut in this section, because wow was that a horrible gameplan without Will Levis. The players clearly weren't up for the task of avoiding a losing streak, and all of a sudden the season went from looking at double-digit wins, down to maybe booking some hotels in Nashville for the Music City Bowl.

-Auburn...why is Bryan Harsin still your football coach? Another week, another awful performance. The offensive line on The Plains is awful, Robby Ashford is playing alright, but the bottom line is those players and that fanbase deserve better. Gonna be a long finish to the season...

-Arkansas. This season has really turned around in a hurry. No KJ Jefferson stings, but it feels like the hype train isn't going to be picking up any steam for the rest of the year. Sam Pittman is going to get his players ready to go each week, but the group might not be as talented as we once thought.

WEEK SEVEN POWER RANKINGS

Georgia Alabama Tennessee Mississippi State Ole Miss Kentucky LSU Texas A&M South Carolina Arkansas Florida Missouri Auburn Vanderbilt

WEEK EIGHT SCHEDULE