Staff Predictions: No. 20 Kentucky-No. 12 Florida

The Wildcats Today staff takes one final look at the upcoming SEC East matchup

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark Stoops against Billy Napier, and the Wildcats against a raucous crowd inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their game predictions.

Hunter

Both Kentucky and Florida are going to find out quite a bit about themselves tonight. The Gators are riding high following the win over Utah, while Kentucky was left with some questions to answer after the somewhat-reasonable win against Miami (OH). 

Anthony Richardson will be the best athlete on the field. Kentucky knows that no matter how well the defense does, the Gator QB is going to snap-off some chunk plays. On the other side, Will Levis has a point to prove and a Heisman campaign to kickstart. The skill positions are in favor of the Wildcats, while the crowd inside The Swamp will play its part in favor of the home team. 

The bottom line is this: Kentucky doesn't have to win this game to have another successful season, but the road ahead if it loses becomes a much more strenuous one. No Chris Rodriguez in the backfield hurts, but Kentucky has enough talent on the outside to give the UF defense some troubles. The Wildcats defense contains Richardson just enough, while the likes of Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown make enough big catches to secure Mark Stoops his record-breaking 61st win as UK head coach. 

Kentucky 27, Florida 24

Matt

I didn’t circle this game as the most important on Kentucky’s schedule during the off-season, and I am still not sure it is. Florida is riding high off a win against a Utah team that was frankly overrated coming in. The weather played a factor as well with the humidity leading to multiple cramps for the Utes. Still, it was a big win for Billy Napier nonetheless.

I felt like the Utes controlled the LOS when running the football at times, but got too cute at other times. Kentucky won’t do that. The Wildcats offense will control the pace and Kentucky’s defense will adapt to the incredible athlete that Anthony Richardson is. 

This game will still be close but I like the Wildcats in the end. 

Kentucky 24, Florida 21

