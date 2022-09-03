Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is favored to win its division in the MAC. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their game predictions.

Hunter

Kentucky has done nothing but respect Miami since it turned to game week. Mark Stoops understands the threat that Brett Gabbert presents at quarterback, and has given plenty of props to head coach Chuck Martin. Yes, the Redhawks are supposed-MAC contenders and will be a tougher opening opponent than Louisiana-Monroe was a year ago, the point-spread backs that up. Kentucky will be without Chris Rodriguez on offense and Jordan Wright on defense, but frankly that won't matter tonight. Game one should be the beginning of Will Levis' Heisman campaign, a first look at new offensive weapons, an improved defense and an all-around successful beginning to the 2022 season. Gabbert and Co. may throw a few punches early, but the Wildcats should overpower Miami en route to a nice, comfortable win. Kentucky 33, Miami (OH) 13

Matt

Kentucky has a chance to build on its 10-win season from a year ago and solidify themselves as an annual contender in the SEC East. The Wildcats need to get on track early and in doing so, they will have to establish some new playmakers. Chris Rodriguez will not be available, and the Cats will turn to two true freshmen receivers on the edge, along with incoming transfer Tayvion Robinson. At the end of the day, I don't think that matters. Will Levis and the Kentucky offense are going to click and the Wildcats are going to have defensive success, despite going against a well-coached ball team. Kentucky starts 2022 on the right foot and gets valuable reps for starters and depth pieces heading into a crucial early season contest against Florida. Kentucky 38 Miami (OH) 10

