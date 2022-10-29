Staff Predictions: No. 19 Kentucky-No. 3 Tennessee

On Saturday night in Knoxville, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. After dropping a heartbreaking 45-42 matchup to the Volunteers a year ago in Lexington, the Cats will attempt to make it two wins in a row inside Neyland Stadium. Ahead of the big-time rivalry game, here are our final staff predictions:

Hunter

Kentucky is an underdog on the road against a top-three team in the nation. That's a spot that's built for Mark Stoops.

I believe that there is a path to victory for the Wildcats. I just don't know that they can stay on that path long enough to actually pull off the upset. Yes, UK has the best defense that UT will have faced to this point in the season, but Hendon Hooker and Co. is easily the best offense that Brad White's group will have seen up to this point as well.

Kentucky's slow tempo will bode well, presuming they can keep the football and build some long, time-burning drives. Tennessee's bad pass defense could lure Rich Scangarello and Will Levis into taking some deep shots, but they cannot jump into a shootout with the Vols, because it won't end well.

Say the offensive line holds up. Say Will Levis doesn't turn the ball over and throws for a couple hundred yards. Say Chris Rodriguez gets 30 more carries and tallies 120 more yards. Say Barion Brown breaks off a big play, and even say the defense can find a turnover or two across 60 minutes. That's a lot that needs to happen, and I think all of it must happen if the Wildcats want to drive home with the biggest win of the Stoops era.

I just don't see the UK defense holding up long enough, or the offense providing a near-flawless performance under the lights in a hostile environment. I think Rocky Top continues to roll in Knoxville.

Tennessee 42, Kentucky 31

Tim

Saturday Night. Neyland Stadium. ESPN Primetime Top 25 Matchup with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. #19 Kentucky and #3 Tennessee.

After saying all that, I still don't believe this game has garnered the hype it deserves. You have arguably two of the best Quarterbacks in the nation playing against each other in Will Levis and Hendon Hooker. One could make an argument you have two of the brightest minds in College Football. Kentucky's Mark Stoops and his great defensive gameplans and across the field is Tennessee's Josh Heupel, who is right now the guy, when you think about offense in College Football.

Kentucky is not going to stop the #3 ranked Volunteers. However, I do believe they can score with them. Will Levis and Kentucky can't turn the ball over and if Kentucky does get any extra possessions, they must take advantage by scoring points. The Cats can take advantage of Tennessee's secondary which is still facing injuries.

Tennessee may be looking ahead to #1 UGA next week. You could say Kentucky is definitely playing Tennessee at the right time for an upset. I just don't think it happens tonight. Tennessee has too many weapons on offense.

Tennessee 48 Kentucky 38

Matt

Tennessee has been excellent at starting fast under Josh Heupel. They scored on the first play in Lexington in 2021 and a shootout ensued. Kentucky will score on the Vols tonight, but it will be tough to keep up in the end. If the Vols start fast, it takes the Wildcats out of their element even more. Hendon Hooker is a Heisman contender, and he will take another step tonight. Kentucky can win this ball game, but it is going to take a lot of breaks going their way and a lot of improved play in the trenches.

Tennessee 38, Kentucky 31