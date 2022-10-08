Staff Predictions: No. 13 Kentucky-South Carolina

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to rebound after feeling defeat for the first time this season, welcoming South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for a primetime SEC East clash. Ahead of tonight's contest, here are our staff predictions as the Cats look to make it three in a row over the Gamecocks.

Hunter

Everything changes for UK if Will Levis doesn't play, but you didn't need me to tell you that. Mark Stoops made sure not to rule his QB out on Thursday, leading me to believe that at the very least, Levis is going to give it a go, even if his injury isn't fully healed.

South Carolina's run defense is bad. Regardless if it's Levis or Kiaya Sheron under center, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello should be dialing up plenty of run plays and screens for Chris Rodriguez. Don't even worry about throwing the ball down-field when it comes to wide receivers, either. Just let Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown or Dane Key catch it in the flats and make magic happen.

The big battle surrounds South Carolina's pass rush trying to get past UK's offensive line. Both groups have been subpar, but you know that the Gamecocks are going to bring A LOT of pressure, likely meaning that the Big Blue Wall will crack once or twice throughout the night. Once again, if Levis DOES play, he can't take damage left and right.

This is a huge game for the Gamecocks. Already being 0-2 in SEC play, a third loss this early in the season could make becoming bowl eligible a real struggle down the stretch. Spencer Rattler has not had a great year, but the QB will surely turn in a big performance in a huge spot in SC's 2022 campaign.

To me, Kentucky's defense, as banged up as it may be, should still trump all on Saturday night. If it is Sheron at QB for the Cats, the play-calling will likely become much more elementary, but still center around Rodriguez and letting the play-makers...make plays. I think UK's offense has the talent, with or without Levis, to put up enough points to let the defense do what it needs to do to stall out South Carolina's attack.

Kentucky 27, South Carolina 17

Matt

It is important for Kentucky to bounce back this week. Any team can win on any given week this season, or so it appears, so none of Kentucky's goals are out of reach at this point. It just becomes a little tougher to do down the stretch. Night environment at Kroger Field should present the perfect opportunity to do so.

South Carolina is a beatable football team, especially if you can keep Spencer Rattler off-schedule. Kentucky is banged up, but not enough to lose this game, in my opinion.

With or without Will Levis, I like Kentucky to build on the success it had with Chris Rodriguez last week. The Cats will lead on the ground game and run to victory.

Kentucky 28, South Carolina 20