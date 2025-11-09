Takeaways from Kentucky's blowout 38-7 win over Florida
Kentucky was welcomed back into Kroger Field on Saturday night after a big road win at Auburn, one that was big for the program's morale and for the Wildcats and Mark Stoops' season, with him being on the hot seat as of late. The Wildcats faced the Florida Gators on Saturday in a game that was big if Kentucky wanted a better chance at a bowl game as they sat at 3-5 on the season before the game. The Wildcats responded to the big win by following it up with a blowout over the Gators.
Fans got to see the Wildcats in rare form on Saturday, as they played a great game on both sides of the ball, not just on defense. It was a performance Kentucky fans were waiting to see all season, and when Mark Stoops entered the pivital time of the season, he has been responding. Kentucky ended a 10-game SEC home losing streak against the Gators, where their last home conference win coincidentally also came against the Gators in 2023.
Let's take a look at some takeaways from a massive win for Kentucky's season trajectory as Mark Stoops and his team responded once again with their backs against the wall.
Kentucky's offense looked totally different
The Wildcats' offense was in rare form on Saturday against Florida when, after showing bits of improvement in recent weeks, the unit was able to really put it all together. Kentucky played a very efficient game with the help of it's defense, but they were still able to really move the ball efficiently and effectively, helping lead to the blowout victory. The young receivers stepping up has really helped open up the offense, and the staff was really able to get creative early in the playbook, and it worked. Cutter Boley threw 18-23 on his passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. Thanks to the comfortability and spacing on offense, the Wildcats were able to effectively run, too, with Dante Dowdell even breaking off for a 65-yard touchdown in the second half.
Kentucky's offensive performance against Florida was a long time coming, and they'll look to keep building off of the terrific performance.
Kentucky took advantage of a struggling DJ Lagway
It's hard to remember an opposing quarterback being benched against Kentucky because of how much he's struggling, but that's what happened in Kroger Field on Saturday, as Florida quarterback DJ Lagway threw for just 83 yards and had 3 interceptions, up until he was benched with four minutes left in the third quarter. That led true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. to come in, but he had a huge Kentucky lead to overcome, as the Gators still were unable to ever move the ball efficiently. It's worth noting, Florida's only score in the game was set up by a muffed punt return by Ja'Mori Maclin that gave them field position inside the red zone. Kentucky's defense was on point all night, forcing a fumble and four interceptions that helped them build the massive lead.
Kentucky took control in the second quarter after it was 7-3 entering it, and from there, everything changed as the Wildcats built a quick lead and never looked back, The Wildcats had a huge streak lifted off their shoulders, getting their first home SEC win in two years. Now, they'll look to string some more wins together as they now sit at 4-5 on the season. Up next, Tennessee Tech inside Kroger Field before finishing it off at Vandy and Louisville.