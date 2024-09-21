Takeaways from Kentucky's blowout win over Ohio
After a slow start at the beginning of the game, Kentucky found their rythm and it was all Wildcats from then on, with Kentucky going on to defeat the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 41-6. It was a much needed feel-good victory for Kentucky after two back-to-back tough losses, one in Georgia that had the Wildcats so close to pulling it off. But this Saturday, the Wildcats got exactly what they needed, which was winning in convincing fashion to boost their confidence.
Let's dive right into the takeaways from Kentucky's blowout victory.
1. Dane Key, Jamarion Wilcox shine on offense
Brock Vandagriff seemed to have his right-hand-man on Saturday afternoon. He connected with wide receiver Dane Key multiple times. On the day, Key totaled 7 catches for 145 yards (career-high). Unfortunately, he didn't have a touchdown to show for his incredible performance, but his teammates certainly made up for that. Key was by far the best receiver on the day, and Vandagriff went back to him time and time again. As for running back Jamarion Wilcox, he really was able to showcase his impressive speed. He had 7 carries for a total of 75 yards, with his longest rush being for 23 yards.
2. Defense shows up once again
Kentucky's defense was never in question of showing up this Saturday. The question was will the offense be able to get in rhythm and they did. Nevertheless, the defense did their job, too. They held Ohio to just 6 points on the day, which they scored all in the final quarter. Quarterback Nick Poulos had just 110 passing yards, plus Kentucky gave up just 223 yards of total offense to their 488 total yards. Max Hairston also helped out Kentucky's defense with a pick-six. As a whole, the unit forced 2 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hurries, an interception, and 3 pass breakups. A great day for the defense.
After this feel-good win, the Wildcats will head to Oxford next Saturday to face Ole Miss, who are one of the best teams in the country. Kentucky will certainly have their hands full with the Rebels, but will look to ride on the impressive showing against Ohio. That game will be at noon ET and you can watch it all on either ABC or ESPN.