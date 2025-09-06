Takeaways from Kentucky's frustrating 30-23 loss to Ole Miss
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted #20 Ole Miss inside Kroger Field on Saturday in a game where a win means a lot for both programs, and it was an eventful one. Kentucky started out of the gate sticking to the plan of playing slow, methodical football, running the clock. But, Ole Miss was able to begin finding rhythm and some very helpful explosive plays that helped them dig out of a 10-0 hole. From then, Kentucky's offensive inconsistencies was the story.
The Wildcats had an opportunity late to tie it up with under five minutes to go, but after moving the ball well the first couple of plays to get down the field, it quickly turned into a disaster after Kentucky was facing a third down and Cutter Boley, who came in for Zach Calzada, who appeared to injure his shoulder, was sacked. That wasn't Kentucky's only scoring opportunity late as the drive before, Kentucky unsuccessfully went for a fourth down in field goal range, which ended up being a questionable call. Ole Miss then moved the ball well into scoring range to kick the field goal as the minutes wound down to put them up 30-20 to then win it.
Let's take a look at some takeaways from what was a really tough game to watch.
Kentucky offense couldn't find rhythm when it mattered
Kentucky's defense felt like the savior once again, but multiple times, the offense put the unit in a bad spot. The Wildcats really struggled to move the ball, and it once it looked like they found life late in the game, it was back to being very inconsistent with occasional explosive plays, but Kentucky found themselves in multiple three-and-outs down the stretch, leaving opportunities for Ole Miss to put up points. As inconsistent as the offense played, they found themselves with an opportunity after tying up the game to start the fourth, but the woes came back to get them.
A bright spot? The Wildcats were able to find explosive plays in the run game, but it wasn't enough thanks to the passing game, which struggled for the majority of the night outside of just a few good drives.
Ole Miss found the needed explosive plays
A Lane Kiffin offense isn't itself without explosive plays and that's what Ole Miss relied on Saturday, as at first, when it seemed like Kentucky had control early, the Rebels were able to dig out of the 10-point deficit and then get some rhythm going. Kentucky's defense made quarterback Austin Simmons uncomfortable early, but he was then able to find a good number of big plays throughout the game. Kentucky's offensive struggles didn't help, as they were involved with multiple three-and-outs, some on consecutive drives that gave Ole Miss' offense good field position.
Ultimately, it came down to a game of explosive plays, and Ole Miss' offense, which feeds off those, was able to prevail.
The score doesn't tell it, but it was an overall inconsistent and ugly performance from Kentucky's offense. Kentucky's defense just prevented the score from being ugly. Kentucky will have to regroup, especially offensively. Kentucky will get an opportunity to test their hopefully made improvements with Eastern Michigan coming up next week.