Tavyion Robinson, Barion Brown Reaping Benefits of Speed, Explosiveness

Kentucky's 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois was made possible thanks to the elite combination of speed and athleticism that both wide receivers Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown possess.

The duo managed these numbers against the Huskies defense on Saturday night:

Robinson: 7 receptions, 147 yards, two touchdowns, 107 yards-after-catch

Brown: 4 recpetions, 102 yards, two touchdowns, 76 yards-after-catch

Not too shabby.

Both of Robinson's touchdown grabs went for 40 yards or more, while Brown added a 70-yard score to kick the second half off in style for the Wildcats. The pair, while both in their first year in Lexington, represent two of the many archetypes that surround the college football landscape.

When Robinson, the senior Virginia Tech transfer, was asked about his instincts as a WR and working in Kentucky's offense, he had this to say, calling back on previous experiences:

"I was taught throughout my time playing football my previous school. You play football for so long at this level, the game starts to slow down for you, you get a better understanding of it."

Brown, on the other hand, has been trying to build chemistry with Will Levis as a freshman, without any prior experience:

"I'm the new guy, so you know, building trust, making sure (Levis) trusts me with the game on the line, he can go to me and I will make a play."

Two WR's at astronomically different points in their career, yet they find themselves in similar situations. All that really matters, however, is the results. Positive results came in bulk on Saturday night.

"We're all striving for perfection. You know, and maybe we're not there yet," head coach Mark Stoops said after the win. "But we wanted to be explosive and we're certainly getting that. So that's a plus."

That explosiveness from Robinson and Brown adds in a crucial layer to Kentucky's offense. If Levis can find either one in some space down field, those 15-20 yard gains almost automatically turn into 30-yard-plus plays, solely because of their ability to book it up field and make defenders miss.

"(Robinson) has a good knack for sitting when he needs to sit, running through it, pulling out of it. You know, we knew we were in zero on a couple of those and he spun out of it and made them pay," Stoops said.

When Brown ran back a kick in Kentucky's season-opener against Miami (OH), he was clocked running at over 22 MPH. There's no official time stamp on his 70-yard TD against NIU, but the freshman knows that if defenders can't get him down quick, it's likely all she wrote.

I feel good because I know I'm I have very talented speed," Brown said. "So like, I know when I get the ball and the first guy doesn't put his hands on me, more than likely, i'm gonna be running for a minute."

Luckily for Brown, it doesn't take him anywhere close to a full 60 seconds to race from endzone to endzone. Kentucky fans will likely be spoiled by the freshman's speed for years to come. When it comes to Robinson, however, Big Blue Nation better take a good look while he's around.

Filling the shoes of Wan'Dale Robinson is nearly impossible, but Tayvion Robinson never even attempted. He saw the opportunity to come and improve as a wide receiver in Lexington while being his own player. There's no need for comparison when he's breaking new ground himself and reaping the benefits.

"I couldn't go wrong with coming here, that was the perfect scenario," Robinson said. "Perfect choice. Glad to be at this program."

The receiver duo is providing everything and more to a newly-potent Wildcat offense.

