Tennessee Transfer Beckwith Can Be A Wildcard for Wildcats Offense

The Kentucky Wildcats took in ten incoming transfers during the off-season, and one of those transfers came from SEC foe Tennessee. Running Back Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal in January and joined Kentucky this summer.

The 6'5", 227lbs athlete never saw his career get on track at Tennessee, but his size and speed should allow him to experience success in Kentucky's pro-style offense, as the Wildcats will look to move him all around the offense at running back and receiver as needed. Head Coach Mark Stoops seems optimistic about Beckwith as well.

"With Dee, he is a large athlete. He's a big boy," Stoops said at SEC Media Days. "He's a guy that can confuse you at times because he can play so many different positions. That's the nice thing. That's what Rich really liked about him, and we liked about him as a staff, was we could be very multiple with him. If you watched the 49ers in the past, some of the creativity, different things we could use with a big guy like that, could play wideout, H back, different things. So we'll move him around."

The Wildcats will also use Beckwith as a receiver as they look to replace a bulk of production lost by the departure of Wan'Dale Robinson.

"They mesh really well. All of those guys are awesome," Kentucky Receivers Coach Scott Woodward said earlier this week. "It's a good group. They love each other. They all want to see each other be successful; they all want to see each other be on the field and catch the ball. And that's rare to see in a wide receiver room. There's usually a lot of selfish guys, but not in this one."

Beckwith did not see any carries at running back in the fall of 2021, and he was a sparse special teams contributor. He was an athlete that many loved for his 6'5", 227lbs frame and ability to run, but unfortunately, he just could not make it work out on Rocky Top. Coming out of high school, Beckwith chose Tennessee over Florida on a late signing day upset for the Vols.

Coming out of high school, Beckwith totaled 1,055 rushing yards, 589 passing yards, and 526 receiving yards to go along with 27 touchdowns as a senior at Florence (Ala.).