Three keys to the game for Kentucky football against LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats are not only getting ready to throw it back in time with the Power K on Saturday, they've also got a really tough team coming to Lexington in the #10 LSU Tigers. Led by Lane Kiffin, the Tigers are 4-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Ole Miss on the road in week three.

What do the Wildcats have to do right if they want to pull of the big upset? Here are three keys to the game for Kentucky against #10 LSU.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein reacts during an on field interview after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Create turnovers against a vulnerable pass game

One of the biggest keys for both sides entering this game is the turnover battle. For LSU, they have struggled with their efficiency in the pass game all season, with QB Sam Leavitt having a ratio of eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. As for Kentucky, they'll want to create turnovers and to do that, putting pressure on Leavitt will be important. The depth at linebacker will be shaky, but the secondary of Kentucky could really make its mark by coming away with some turnovers, which has been one of the few weaknesses this LSU team has shown. Especially if rain and wind plays a factor, turnovers could become huge.

Convert more on third down

Third down offense has been a weakness all season for Kentucky. Against Alabama, the Wildcats were 1-14 in that category and have been inconsistent with it since. Now they're going up against one of the best third down defenses in the country, so converting more efficiently will be important. That also means that first and second downs should not go to waste. The Wildcats will need all the chunk plays that they can get. LSU is ranked 9th in the country in third down defense.

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make LSU uncomfortable on offense

This goes along with the turnovers a little bit, but making the LSU offense uncomfortable is going to be very important. Whether its fans being loud and disrupting communication or the Kentucky defense getting pressure on Sam Leavitt, they have to find ways to disrupt LSU's operation on offense. Kentucky is facing a team that basically puts up points at will, ranking in the top 20 of every major offensive stat, so finding avenues to make them uncomfortable will be crucial. We mentioned before about Leavitt's struggles with efficiency. Kentucky will need to make that noticeable on Saturday.

Overall, it's going to be a tall task to beat a top 10 team that has almost no weaknesses, but if Kentucky is going to pull off the big win, these things have to happen on Saturday.

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