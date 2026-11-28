On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats ended the season with a bang in pretty epic fashion. Kentucky had a 14-point lead after the first quarter, but Louisville made it a game. In the final minutes, the Cards tied the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but a turnover gave Kentucky the ball back in the final minute. From there, the Wildcats were able to knock down a game-winning field goal.

It was a very important game for both Kentucky and Louisville, with a lot more at stake than just bragging rights. Will Stein knows how much this one means for the future of the Kentucky football program, a game that is going to give Kentucky that leg-up in recruiting especially.

Nov 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Coleton Price (72) and defensive lineman Brian Robinson (23) carry the Governor's Cup trophy off the field after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think its always important to win when you can beat your rival who's 65 miles away and there's a lot on the line, not just in the game, but recruiting and winning the state," Stein said following Kentucky's 24-21 win over Louisville. "It definitely gives us a springboard into this December signing and then the next year to show what we say is what we do."

As a former player at Louisville, growing up in the city, but still growing up as a Kentucky fan, this one meant a lot to Stein, and you could tell with his emotions after the game. But, he's here to tell you this win was about his guys, who fought hard to come away with the win.

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"Idoes mean a lot. I mean, coming to games here is one thing, with with my family was an amazing 18 years of my life, and then going on the other side for seven years was a another really good time of my life. And so, everything happens for a reason. I'm just a firm believer. You just stick to the process. Be a good person. You know, try to be a servant leader. There are a lot of times that karma can come back in a good way. So it was. It's not about me. it's about our players. That locker room is really happy right now because the work that they put in, especially how the last three games went, and you know we just kind of forgot that and moved on and went and attacked today."

Governor’s Cup is back where it belongs 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SCVO9FbWg3 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 28, 2026

"You want to have a November to remember, and we did not have that besides this one," Stein continued. "Capped it off the right way with a win versus our rival. We go 8-4 in our first year when everybody picked us dead last, picked us to win two games, to have no shot. We found a way to win. We won a lot of games this year. It was a credit to our players number one, our coaches, and organization."

Now, with this 8-4 season in a year, like Stein said was expected to be a massive work-in-progress, there is absolutely a ton to build on in this football program with the success he has had this year. In recruiting specifically, he has drawn plenty of eyes and now, he's going to draw even more.

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