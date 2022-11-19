Three Takeaways: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Here are three takeaways from Kentucky's 16-6 loss at the hands of No. 1 Georgia:

Defense shines

The job that Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White and his group have done this season, especially given all of the offensive issues, is nothing short of special. Even though the Bulldogs found success running the football and moved the ball between the 20's, they managed to close the deal in the end zone just one time in five trips in the red zone.

Trevin Wallace and D'Eryk Jackson continue to impress as starting linebackers, the secondary didn't give up much of anything deep, UGA tight end Brock Bowers had just two catches for 10 yards. 363 yards of offense isn't something to necessarily brag on, but when looking at how stout the group was in big spots and on 3rd down (6-12), you have to tip your cap.

The defense gave the offense a chance to win. Can't say the same vice versa.

Offensive line holds up in a big spot

A round of applause is in order for the Big Blue Wall. After numerous games where expectations were failed in a big way, the offensive line held up in a gigantic way against the No. 1 team in the country. It was done without starting left tackle Kenneth Horsey, who was replaced late by sophomore Deondre Buford, someone who has previously played on the right side of the line this season.

Will Levis was sacked just one time (that counted) across four quarters. That's the first time that's happened all season. To think that that would be the case when UGA is is the opponent is mind-boggling. The pockets still weren't the cleanest, but they held up enough to let some of Barion Brown's routes develop.

Kentucky may have only put up six points, but they gave the Wildcats a much better chance to make some magic happen, relative to earlier performances this year.

Barion Brown puts on a show

Remember last year, when Will Levis and Wan'Dale Robinson had that kind of connection? We saw a glimpse of that tonight with Levis and Barion Brown. Finishing with 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, the blazing-fast true freshman dusted the UGA secondary in the second half.

Levis had tunnel vision last season when looking for his main battery-mate. Often times, Robinson was open...so Levis threw it to him...and he usually caught it. Once it felt like tonight's result was set in stone, that became the case in UK's passing game. There were no more screens, Brown got to run some bigger, more productive routes, with the results being mostly positive.

It all came a bit too late, but to see the passing connection develop over one half of football points to the bigger overarching issue: why has that not been the case all season long? The overall talent of the wide receiver room is immense, yet Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key have been rendered nearly useless over the second half of the season.

Brown has been a bright spot. He's been bright, but that light just hasn't had a chance to truly shine in the UK playbook until tonight.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Kroger Field re-capping the tough loss to the undefeated Bulldogs.