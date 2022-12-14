Todd McShay Projects 'Polarizing' Will Levis as Top-10 Selection in 2023 NFL Draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis' NFL Draft stock has created plenty of conversation across the 2022 college football season.

After totaling a 17-7 record, throwing for 5,233 yards and 43 touchdowns while also rushing for 11 scores, Levis will now prepare for the 2023 draft, where his name is expected to be called near the front of the pack.

All season long, NFL experts have pegged the Penn State transfer as a future pro, touting his arm talent, amongst other traits. While the 2022 season saw Levis plagued by injuries, a poor offensive line and disappointing 7-5 record, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay still sees him as a top-10 selection this April.

In his new mock draft, McShay has Levis as the third QB off the board, heading to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 7 pick of the first round:

McShay's first-round QBs:

No. 1: Bryce Young - Houston Texans

No. 4: CJ Stroud - Detroit Lions

No. 7: Will Levis - Atlanta Falcons

No. 11: Anthony Richardson - Carolina Panthers

Here's what the senior writer said about Levis and his placement:

"The Falcons are yet another team that needs an upgrade at QB. Marcus Mariota flashed this season but ultimately hasn't been a solution, and we'll see what they get out of Desmond Ridder, who is set to start in Week 15. I'm envisioning Levis -- who probably has the strongest arm in this class -- driving the ball on a rope to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, or using his mobility and sturdy 232-pound frame to extend plays and contribute to Atlanta's strong run game. Levis still needs some developing, especially when it comes to decision-making, but the traits are outstanding."

"With the rest of the NFC South all scrambling for answers under center after this season, Atlanta could be primed to emerge from the pack once Levis settles into the pro game and cleans up his mistakes."

McShay had plenty more to say about the Madison, Connecticut native when appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, comparing the potential good and bad of Levis' game:

“He’s polarizing,” McShay said. “I talked to one GM who said he sees so much of Josh Allen in him. Five days later, I talked to another GM, and he said ‘I’m just worried he’s going to be the next Carson Wentz.'”

Injuries have taken a toll on Levis at times, but his play-style certainly doesn't do him any favors and could be a cause for concern amongst those in the NFL evaluating his potential down the road, according to McShay:

“He plays the quarterback position like a linebacker. You love it as a coach, you love it as a teammate. But is he going to be able to stay healthy? I know he’s big and strong. But the bottom line is: He is built to last, even though he’s had durability issues, he’s gotta learn how to protect his body.”

On the bright side, the pro-potential is off the charts, and you won't hear a bad word about the QB if you're asking any questions in Lexington:

“He has the strongest arm of any quarterback in this class. And physically, I think he’s probably the most complete quarterback. And his intangibles. He’s a legend in the weight room," McShay said. "There’s not a single person on the team, in the entire campus at Kentucky, who talks about him and doesn’t have glowing reviews.”

Night one of the NFL Draft is set for April 27.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.