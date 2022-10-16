Skip to main content

Watch: Brad White Talks Kentucky's Defense in 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. 

The DC was overjoyed with how his defense came to play after allowing 24 points to South Carolina a weekend ago. 

"The guys executed what we talked about," he said. "We had three really important keys, i'll leave those keys within the house...I don't have enough words, these are the games as a coach, it wasn't about any magical calls, it wasn't about anything except watching those guys play football at a really high level."

As a defense, Kentucky held the tricky air raid to just 225 yards and only 22 rushing yards. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for just 203 yards and one touchdown. The Bulldogs entered Saturday having scored 39-plus points in all but one game this season.

White's entire media scrum can be seen above. 

Kentucky Wildcats
