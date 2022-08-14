Watch:Former Wildcat Lynn Bowden Jr.  Shines in Preseason Debut

The NFL preseason is in full swing currently, and former Kentucky Wildcat Lynn Bowden Jr. made his presence felt for the Miami Dolphins against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers on Saturday.

After falling behind early, Bowden worked a double move from the slot and cooked the cornerback to pop wide open for a twenty-two yard touchdown pulling the dolphins within one.

Bowden’s showing has the Miami fan base buzzing and should give him a leg up in making the Dolphins 53-man roster.

Bowden made the most of his four targets by hauling in three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

He also had a nice punt return later in the game.

Bowden is believed to be battling with former Tennessee and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams for the final spot in Miami’s deep receiver room.

Bowden graded out as Miami’s highest rated receiver and offensive player on Saturday with a 92.2 grade from Pro Football Focus