Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks After Kentucky's 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following his team's humongous 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field. 

"Really proud of our team, obviously," Mark Stoops said in his opening statement following the win. "I knew we would respond."

"Put it together in all phases when we had to." "Overall, just a great team victory."

On quarterback Will Levis: 

"He is a tough player, great leader, he has that belief about him, because he's earned it, he's worked for it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Big Blue Nation: 

"I cannot thank our fan base enough." "Thank you, amazing. It was a great night."

Stoops' entire post-game presser can be viewed above. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks After Kentucky's 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks After Kentucky's 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19242248_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Penalties Galore Between the Wildcats and Bulldogs

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19080437_168390308_lowres
Football

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19156908_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Report: Tayvion Robinson Likely OUT Against Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16968010_168390308_lowres
Football

Players to Watch: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19111837_168390308_lowres
Football

Bold Predictions: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19024172_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Prediction: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19232454_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Big Blue Madness: Bradshaw Commits, BBN Gets First Look at Women's and Men's Teams

By Hunter Shelton