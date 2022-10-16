Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks After Kentucky's 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following his team's humongous 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

"Really proud of our team, obviously," Mark Stoops said in his opening statement following the win. "I knew we would respond."

"Put it together in all phases when we had to." "Overall, just a great team victory."

On quarterback Will Levis:

"He is a tough player, great leader, he has that belief about him, because he's earned it, he's worked for it."

On Big Blue Nation:

"I cannot thank our fan base enough." "Thank you, amazing. It was a great night."

Stoops' entire post-game presser can be viewed above.

