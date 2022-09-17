Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Kentucky's 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

Kentucky's head coach talks after a shutout of his hometown school

Mark Stoops took the podium following his No. 9 Wildcats' 31-0 victory over Youngstown State. 

While there's plenty to look back on that didn't pan out the way UK would've hoped, Stoops was rather hopeful after the win: 

"I felt like it was one of those games where we did some really good things in certain phases and obviously some things that continue to creep up and get a little bit aggravating...things to to work on," Stoops said. "Again, no panic button here. Things we truly believe we will get fixed. We've been through this before." 

Stoops also addressed the offensive line's progression as a unit, the aggravating fumbles and how he isn't worried about Will Levis' turnovers through three games. 

The entire presser can be watched above. 

