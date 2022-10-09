Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following 24-14 Loss to South Carolina

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night in Lexington. 

Stoops talked what went wrong on offense, how he felt redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron played in his first start at quarterback, how the team responded after the Ole Miss loss and more. 

"Not a very good effort, top to bottom," Stoops said. "I don't think our team played with the normal competitive character."

"We weren't good in a lot of different pieces." 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Here are Wildcats Today's Game Balls for the back-breaking 24-14 loss

