Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Northern Illinois

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his fourth game-week press conference of the 2022 season, previewing his Wildcats' upcoming game against Northern Illinois:

"After reviewing the film and coming in here, you know really kind of disappointed in and a little unhappy with so many undisciplined play that we had from the past week," Stoops said. "Offensively, there's some things we've got to get ironed out. It just felt like it was a person here, a person there, just undisciplined play. And, you know, anytime you have 10 penalties, three turnovers, four fumbles, and you do that at home...it just shows you that attention to detail was not there."

Stoops also spoke on injuries surrounding some starters on both offense and defense, what he's looking for out of his group this week in practice and more. The entire press conference can be viewed above.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, news and more as No. 8 Kentucky prepares to take on Northern Illinois this Saturday at Kroger Field.

