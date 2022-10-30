Watch: Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at Tennessee.

Stoops talked what went wrong offensively and defensively, the message in the locker room after the game, where the season goes from here and more.

"Not very good, we got beat by a better football team," he said in his opening statement. "Eventually, it unraveled on us, and you saw the result."

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky will return next Saturday for its final road game of the season in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff from Faurot Field is set for noon EST, 11 a.m. local time. The game will air on the SEC Network.

