Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Speaks to the Media Ahead of Northern Illinois

Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser spoke to the media on Tuesday, addressing UK's offensive line woes throughout the first three weeks of the 2022 season.

"We've played three games, and it's not an excuse that we've started three different combinations," Yenser said. "Guys have to be able to play with each other. Whether it's the left tackle or a new right guard or whatever, it just is what it is. It's a part of college football, it's a part of the NFL...you wish you could stay healthy and play all 13 games with the same five guys, that would be awesome to rotate guys in, but the reality of it is it doesn't happen."

The entire media scrum with Yenser can be viewed above.

