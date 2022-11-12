Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, defensive coordinator Brad White and starting quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Scangarello touched on the multiple offensive miscues, the play of Levis, where the team goes from here and more.

White touched on his disappointment in the result, how he feels the defense played, the physicality of the game and more.

As for Levis, the disappointment in his voice speaks volumes.

Scangarello's scrum can be found above. White and Levis' can be seen below:

For what Mark Stoops had to say about the bad loss, click here.

