Watch: Tight End Izayah Cummings Discusses Fall Camp, More
Veteran tight end Izayah Cummings met with the media on Tuesday to discuss fall camp, the upcoming season and more. You can watch the video interview above. Below is Cummings' career bio from UK Athletics.
2021 – Sophomore
- Moved from wide receiver to tight end during fall camp
- Played in all 13 games with two starting assignments (Missouri and Georgia) … Got his first career start vs. Missouri
- Totaled 14 receptions (fourth on the team) for 195 yards (third on the team) and three scores
- Averaged 13.9 yards per catch
- Caught two passes for 27 yards, including a 22-yarder at Vanderbilt, his third touchdown of the year
- Set career highs with four catches for 75 yards against Tennessee, including the second touchdown catch of his career
- Caught three passes for 22 yards at No. 1 Georgia
- Caught his first collegiate touchdown pass, a 31-yard play in the fourth quarter, vs. UTC
- Caught first career pass for seven yards in the season opener vs. ULM
- Dean’s List (Fall 2021)
2020 – Freshman
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Saw action in nine games (Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina)
- Charted first career tackle on special teams in the win over South Carolina
- 2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
High School
- Three-star prospect by all three major recruiting services
- A top-10 prospect in the state of Kentucky and rated the No. 86 wide receiver by 247Sports
- Named Kentucky Football Coaches Association 6A Player of the Year
- Candidate for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award
- Named to the 2019 Class of the Commonwealth by the Lexington Herald-Leader
- First-team All-State by the Courier-Journal
- Three-year starter who finished his career with 109 receptions for 1,965 yards and 27 touchdowns
- Had a team-high 57 receptions for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, helping the Bulldogs go 14-1 overall
- Named Class 6A Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association
- Helped Male advance to back-to-back appearances in the Class 6A State Championship
- Won the title in 2018
- Combined for 23 receiving TDs in his last two seasons of football
- Ranked fifth in Class 6A in receiving yards and sixth in receptions despite playing three fewer games than the state leader
- Coached by Chris Wolfe
- Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception and 96.0 yards per game
- Ranked in the top 20 of all class levels in receptions and receiving yards
- Has a 38-inch vertical leap
- Also an honor-roll student and participated in track and basketball
- Chose Kentucky over Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, Virginia, Cincinnati, Missouri and others