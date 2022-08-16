Watch: Tight End Izayah Cummings Discusses Fall Camp, More

Veteran tight end Izayah Cummings met with the media on Tuesday to discuss fall camp, the upcoming season and more. You can watch the video interview above. Below is Cummings' career bio from UK Athletics.

2021 – Sophomore

Moved from wide receiver to tight end during fall camp

Played in all 13 games with two starting assignments (Missouri and Georgia) … Got his first career start vs. Missouri

Totaled 14 receptions (fourth on the team) for 195 yards (third on the team) and three scores

Averaged 13.9 yards per catch

Caught two passes for 27 yards, including a 22-yarder at Vanderbilt, his third touchdown of the year

Set career highs with four catches for 75 yards against Tennessee, including the second touchdown catch of his career

Caught three passes for 22 yards at No. 1 Georgia

Caught his first collegiate touchdown pass, a 31-yard play in the fourth quarter, vs. UTC

Caught first career pass for seven yards in the season opener vs. ULM

Dean’s List (Fall 2021)

2020 – Freshman

Saw action in nine games (Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina)

Charted first career tackle on special teams in the win over South Carolina

2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

High School