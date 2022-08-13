Watch: Veteran LB DeAndre Square Talks With Media After First Scrimmage of Preseason

Veteran inside linebacker DeAndre Square met with the media on Saturday afternoon following Kentucky's first scrimmage of the preseason. You can watch the video of Square above.

Square is expected to be a pivotal part of Kentucky's defensive attack yet again. He has 35 starts in 49 career games. Over the course of his career, Square has recorded 244 tackles, including 19.5 for loss.

The veteran was a fourth-team All-SEC linebacker selection by Phil Steele after his performance last fall. Steele's best game of the season came against Florida when he recorded 13 tackles against the SEC East Rival.

Square will look to build on last season's performance, where he recorded career best in multiple categories, including total tackles (80), tackles for loss (9.5), and sacks (3).

