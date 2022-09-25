Skip to main content

Watch: Will Levis Speaks to the Media Following UK's 31-23 Win Over NIU

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media after his Wildcats defeated Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night in Lexington. 

The senior QB talked having explosive weapons like Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown at his disposal, how the game transpired late and more. 

Levis threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns against NIU, tying a career-high. He didn't throw an interception against the Huskies, which is the first game this year he's finished without hurling a turnover. 

The Wildcats will return to action next Saturday, as they travel down to Oxford to take on the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels. 

