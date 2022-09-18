Skip to main content

Watch: Will Levis Talks Turnovers, Consistency and more After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

UK's QB was indifferent after hurling a pair of touchdowns and interceptions against the Penguins

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media after No. 9 Kentucky's 31-0 victory over Youngstown State. 

Levis completed 27-of-35 passes for a season-high 377 yards, which is the second-most in his career. It marked his fifth 300-yard-plus passing game in his career and his second this season.

"Good at times, bad at times, just inconsistent," Levis said after the win. "We know where we can get better at, we showed flashes again of what we're capable of, but just not good enough."

The QB spoke about finding that consistency, limiting turnovers, the emergence of wide receiver Dane Key and more. The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

IMG_4444
Football

Watch: Will Levis Talks Turnovers, Consistency and more After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064308_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops said About Kentucky's 31-0 Win over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064420_168390308_lowres
Football

Ho-Hum Offense and Bulk of Miscues Leave Kentucky's 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State Feeling Subpar

By Hunter Shelton
Stoops post YSU
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Kentucky's 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064293_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Notes: No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064424_168390308_lowres
Football

Five Takeaways: Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18985653_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Balls: No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18985373_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky 21, Youngstown State 0

By Hunter Shelton