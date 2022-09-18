Watch: Will Levis Talks Turnovers, Consistency and more After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media after No. 9 Kentucky's 31-0 victory over Youngstown State.

Levis completed 27-of-35 passes for a season-high 377 yards, which is the second-most in his career. It marked his fifth 300-yard-plus passing game in his career and his second this season.

"Good at times, bad at times, just inconsistent," Levis said after the win. "We know where we can get better at, we showed flashes again of what we're capable of, but just not good enough."

The QB spoke about finding that consistency, limiting turnovers, the emergence of wide receiver Dane Key and more. The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

