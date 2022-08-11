What We've Learned About Kentucky One Week Through Preseason Camp

With kickoff just over three weeks away, Kentucky is quickly finding out where its strengths and weaknesses lie ahead of its date with Miami Ohio on September 3 in Lexington. The Wildcats are now through one week’s worth of practice, with the first team scrimmage of camp set for this Saturday. Here’s some of what we know about the 2022 Cats so far:

Freshmen Will Make an Immediate Impact

Whether it’s in the trenches or out wide Mark Stoops will likely be calling the numbers of numerous freshmen this season. We’ve already heard the label “starter” attached to Lexington native Dane Key, as he continues to impress amongst a packed wide receiver room. Between Key and fellow freshmen Dekel Crowdus Jr, Barion Brown and Jordan Anthony, there is plenty of sheer speed and skill from the young guys out wide. On the offensive line, Jager Burton is stepping into a much larger role, as the Big Blue Wall looks to replace Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner. Five-star recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin, standing 6-foot-8 and 351 pounds, will make his presence felt as well.

The Running Back Room is Deep

It remains to be seen how much time, if any, Chris Rodriguez Jr will miss this season, stemming back to a DUI charge in May. Whether the senior is on the field or not, Kentucky will have no shortage of options to choose from to replace him in the backfield. Kavosiey Smoke returns for his senior season, while junior JuTahn McClain is poised to breakout after logging just 34 rushes in 2021. Ramon Jefferson enters the fray from the transfer portal, joining the Cats from Sam Houston State. The senior was seen getting both first and second team reps in camp and has earned praise from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who labeled him a “grown man.”

Tight Ends Will Be a Bigger Part of the Offense

Scangarello said it's hard to imagine a better tight end room than the one he’s inherited this season, going on to say there are three to five players in that room with NFL potential. Receiver-turned-tight end Izayah Cummings has drawn praise early on, while senior Keaton Upshaw returns after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury. Brendan Bates made six starts last season and will once again feature as a blocking and pass-catching option. Despite the lack of experience, it's been freshman Josh Kattus making the most noise, with Scangarello saying he’s become a “favorite amongst the offense.” There will be plenty of tight end utilization this season in Lexington.

Defensive Leaders Lie in the Linebacker Room

Replacing Josh Paschal on and off the field is no easy feat, but the seniority inside the linebacker room is second to none. DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones make up one of the better defensive tandems in the country, and they’ll both be relied on heavily. Jones described himself as “the quarterback of the defense,” and with questions surrounding the defensive line and the secondary, he’ll be one of the few certainties on that side of the football early on.

Offense is Keeping Cards to the Chest

Scangarello isn’t too eager to say how his offense will look compared to former offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s did a year ago. “In all honesty, one of our great advantages here is that nobody really knows what we’re going to look like,” he said. “Are we the 49ers? Are we my offense? What are we?” There have been comparisons between the styles of the two former NFL quarterback coaches, but Scangarello isn’t leading on to what Big Blue Nation will see on Sept. 3. “Let’s let it be an adventure for everyone.”