What would define success in year one for Kentucky football coach Will Stein?

There is finally a new man leading the Kentucky football program, and that is former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. He is a Kentucky native who grew up a Kentucky football fan, as Stein’s father played for the Wildcats. Stein is a known quarterback whisperer and offensive guru who is ready to take on the responsibility of being a head coach.

This is a big step for Coach Stein, but he is also making the leap into head coaching in the SEC in the toughest season of all time. The SEC has shifted to a nine-game conference schedule, so that means nine SEC foes for Stein and the Wildcats this season. Knowing the Wildcats also have a meeting with rival Louisville at the end of the season there will be ten tough games.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The worst part of the nine-game SEC schedule is that the Wildcats are going to have to play five of those games on the road. This means Stein truly got the worst possible schedule in his first season as Kentucky’s head coach. Big Blue Nation has a ton of confidence in Stein to succeed, but a top five strength of schedule in his first season won’t be easy.

The question of the day for Big Blue Nation is what would define a successful year one for him in Lexington? This is a question that will have many different opinions, but for me it will be winning more games than his team is projected to win. Most books have Stein and Kentucky’s win total set at 4.5 wins this year. If he wins five or more, I will consider that a successful season. Especially if in the SEC losses, the Wildcats do look competitive.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans would love to see Stein make a bowl game in year one, and frankly I believe he is going to get it done. To do that, he would have to win three SEC games at least, and once again the schedule is going to be very difficult, making this a tough ask. If he won six games and then Kentucky won their bowl game to finish the season 7-6, it would be an incredibly successful year one.

I think the goal to keep fans happy should be to win five games, but if Stein found a way to win six, my goodness, there would be a ton of buzz in Lexington. It is going to be a very fun season of Kentucky football.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.