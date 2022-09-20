Wildcats in the NFL: Mike Edwards Notches Pick-Six, Other Defenders Make Noise
Following a ho-hum week one in the NFL for former Kentucky players, multiple Wildcats responded across week two with some big plays that made significant impact for their respective teams.
Here's how the pro Cats got on:
Mike Edwards Finds Another Pick Six
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Mike Edwards managed his third pick six in the last 365 days over the weekend, taking a Jameis Winston pass back to the house. Amidst a stacked Bucs defense, Edwards has remained a consistent, productive member of Todd Bowles' secondary.
Josh Allen Dominates Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still reaping the benefits of having Josh Allen at linebacker. The Kentucky legend collected two sacks and a forced fumble against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday:
Read More
Jamin Davis = Tackle Machine
Jamin Davis is emerging as a reliable member of the Washington Commanders defense. While the Commanders fell to the Detroit Lions, Davis sacked Jared Goff once and added four tackles:
Big Blue Wall in the NFL
A pair of former Kentucky O-linemen made starts on Sunday, as Luke Fortner (Jaguars) and Logan Stenberg (Lions) lined up in the trenches.
Elsewhere...
- Lonnie Johnson Jr- One tackle in the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Buffalo Bills
- Za'Darius Smith- One tackle and one assist in the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles
- Marquan McCall- Two tackles and one assist in Carolina Panthers' loss to the New York Giants
- Quinton Bohanna- Two assists in Dallas Cowboys' win over the Cincinnati Bengals