Wildcats Open as Underdogs Against Ole Miss

For the second time this season, Kentucky is an underdog.

Ahead of the Wildcats upcoming matchup at Ole Miss, the Rebels are currently favored by a consensus 3.5 points, according to the Action Network.

FanDuel: Ole Miss -3.5

Caesars Sportsbook: Ole Miss -4

DraftKings: Ole Miss -4.5

Both teams are coming off of less than impressive wins, as the Cats fought past Northern Illinois 31-23, while Ole Miss also won by eight, beating Tulsa 35-27.

ESPN's Power Football Index currently gives the Rebels a 78.5 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats.

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread this season, while Ole Miss is 2-2 ATS.

Wildcats Today will have betting line updates all week in the lead-up to the ranked matchup in Oxford.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.