Will Levis Projected as Top Five Draft Pick by Mel Kiper

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has updated his NFL Draft Rankings. After three games, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has shot up to the top five.

Kiper has Levis as the No. 4 player in the 2023 draft. He is listed as the second quarterback, behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, but ahead of Alabama's Bryce Young.

Here's what the longtime draft analyst had to say about the Penn State transfer:

"I recently went through all of Levis' throws in 16 starts at Kentucky, and I was extremely impressed. He has a rocket launcher for an arm; the Penn State transfer makes some "wow" throws. That has gotten him into trouble at times -- he has four picks in three games this season -- but it's clear watching him that he believes he can fit the ball into any window. My comp is Matthew Stafford. Levis plays in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, and he's not going to need much time to adjust to the NFL. He doesn't have a great supporting cast of playmakers around him, but he makes it work. He can maneuver the pocket and throw on the run. He's the real deal, and he's going to battle to be the top signal-caller in this class, though I want to see him clean up the mistakes and limit his turnovers."

A comparison to a Super Bowl Champion? Not too shabby.

Levis began the 2022 season being projected around the top-10 in the upcoming draft, but Kiper's new estimation is a big jump for the gunslinger.

