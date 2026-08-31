Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats need to be ready for Youngstown State's elite QB

We are only a few days away from the Will Stein era kicking off in Lexington, as it is officially game week. This is the most excited Big Blue Nation has been for a football season in a very long time, as the program has a new head coach for the first time in over a decade.

Stein and the Wildcats will be welcoming the Youngstown State Penguins into Lexington on Saturday to get things kicked off. The Penguins have already played a game this season as they took down Mercyhurst 43-10. This is a Youngstown State team that went 8-5 last season and returned a very important part of their team.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Penguins have back their superstar quarterback, Beau Brungard, who was one of the best offensive players in all of college football last season. Last year, he threw for 3,230 yards and 26 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. On the ground, Brungard was also elite, rushing for 1,468 yards and 27 touchdowns. This means that between the passing and rushing attack, Brungard accounted for 4,698 yards and 53 touchdowns. That is one of the best seasons I have ever seen.

The good news for the Wildcats is that playing a quarterback like Brungard is going to help Jay Bateman's defense get ready for some of the more mobile quarterbacks they will see this season. The Wildcats will play some quarterbacks who can run the ball this season, and one of those guys is Alabama's Keelon Russell. The Wildcats will face him in week two.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard (12) calls an audible during the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to slowing a quarterback like Brungard is to keep him inside the pocket. What makes him so good is his ability to beat teams with both his arm and legs. If the Wildcats can keep him in the pocket and get pressure on him, it would be a good sign for the Wildcats and how they will handle mobile quarterbacks. In the coaches' poll for the FCS, this Youngstown State team was 7th. Kentucky better be ready to play football because this team is good.

The hope for this game will be for Stein's team to win, with the game never being in question. If this is the case, there will be some positive takeaways for the rest of the season. Don't be shocked if the Wildcats don't cover in this football game, as the Penguins have an explosive offense.

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