Will Stein talks about proving his doubters wrong so far this season

Kentucky coach Will Stein is off to a historic 5-1 start in his first year with the program. After a second-half collapse against Alabama, the Wildcats have rattled off two top 10 wins, one of those in dominating fashion on the road, in addition to a comeback win at South Carolina after starting down 17 points. Now, Kentucky has entered the playoff discussion halfway through the season.

After the incredible start, Stein has really proved a lot of doubters wrong and has even had many national folks join the Kentucky train as a sneaky pick to make the playoffs. Not many expected the Wildcats to start 5-1 with the wins they have gotten so far. With that, Will Stein was asked if he felt Saturday's win over LSU was a 'told-you-so' moment to all of the doubters and fans will love his response.

Kentucky’s coach Will Stein came out with players against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I just really try to show up every single day and do my job, which is be the head football coach, and to create an environment of competition, discipline, accountability, toughness, and I think when you have a good process, which I believe we do here as an organization, it sets you up to be successful," Stein said. "So I really don't worry about what people think about me. I never have. I never will. That's just kind of how I am as a person, and that's really how my team plays. It's just funny --Everybody that we beat seems to be a really bad football team, so that's what kind of drives me a little bit right now."

Kentucky’s coach Will Stein came out with players against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hearing Stein say that he doesn't care about the doubters while also saying the discrediting of their wins by some in the media has him motivated is all Kentucky fans need to know about where their head coach's head is at. Coming off of the win they just got, combined with the crowd storming and all of the emotion, it's easy for a coach and his team to relax, but Stein knows he's got a lot more work to do. After a 5-1 start, playoff hopes are real, but if Kentucky wants to make that dream happen, they can't take much losses in the final six games.

Now, Stein can take that same mindset into what is going to be a big game on the road against Oklahoma this Saturday, who will have momentum after beating #1 Texas after all of the struggles they have had this season.

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