What to make of the rest of Kentucky's season after a 4-1 start

As we continue to get the month of October rolling, Kentucky started it off with an epic 17-point comeback on the road at South Carolina, a game that ended in a game-winning two-point conversion pass to wide open Willie Rodriguez in overtime. Now, Kentucky sits at 4-1 with an intirguing outlook of the rest of the season.

Kentucky has another huge test at home with #10 LSU and Lane Kiffin coming to town. In their first big home game, Alabama got the best of them by pulling away for a second-half blowout. The Wildcats hung with the Tide for the entire first half, which gave them hope going on the road to a Texas A&M team that was ranked #9 at the time. They were able to pull of the upset, which set up for a win over South Alabama and then a comeback at South Carolina. For the rest of the season, what can we make of it after the 4-1 start?

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Willie Rodriguez (81) mimics going to sleep after catching the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, the Wildcats need just two more wins to become bowl eligible. The interesting part here is the fact that Kentucky has already played their three by-games and it would require wins over teams like Vandy, Louisville, and Missouri. Those are, on paper, Kentucky's easiest opponents left on the schedule. But, there are also some big opportunities left against teams like LSU, Florida, at Tennessee, and at Oklahoma. What Will Stein has done so far this season is silence doubters and he has made it to where there isn't a game that you wouldn't give the Wildcats even a little chance of winning. That's why this LSU game in Kroger Field on Saturday is so big if Kentucky wants to do more than just get bowl eligible.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's an unlikely world at the moment, but there really is a world where Kentucky sneaks into the playoff at 10-2. Again, that would require multiple big wins over top 15 teams, but it is possible at least somewhat. The fact that we are even bringing it up as a possibility is a testament to what Stein has done so far this season. On the other hand, a 7-5, 8-4 season seems to be most likely right now. If we've learned anything this season through five games, it's that no one should doubt the possibility of what Will Stein can do.

Will Stein has had no shortage of confidence since arriving in Lexington, sharing his vision of turning Kentucky football into an elite program. We've seen the very beginnings of that, and what happens the rest of this season could tell us how quickly that turnaround can happen. There are multiple big opportunities still on Kentucky's schedule.

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