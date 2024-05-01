Kentucky lands the commitment of a sharpshooter in the transfer portal
Kentucky has already started to load up in the frontcourt, so now they are looking to add guards and wings. Head Coach Mark Pope is putting together a roster that can compete in the SEC right now, which might surprise some. Some people thought the Wildcats would be rebuilding this year, but Coach Pope has other plans.
Former Dayton guard Koby Brea just announced he will be committing to Kentucky, and the Wildcats are getting one of the best shooters In the portal. For the Flyers last season, Brea averaged 11.1 points per game, with 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
The best part of Brea's game is his ability to shoot the three ball. Last season, Brea shot 49.8% from deep, which was right up there with Reed Sheppard. During the NCAA Tournament for the Flyers, Brea was 9-16 from three, so he kept shooting well under the bright lights.
The other interesting thing about Brea is that he stands 6'7 and weighs 205 pounds, so while he is a shoot-first player, he is strong and can defend. His height also helps him be able to jump over defenders, and he won't have any issues getting up shots over smaller guards.
Coach Pope has already brought in a ton of defensive talent, and it was time to start landing some scores, and that just became a reality with Brea's commitment.
This basketball team is going to have a ton of veterans during the 2024-25 season, and this will help in the NCAA Tournament.