Mark Pope shares thoughts on John Calipari
The college basketball world was shocked when news broke that Kentucky's head basketball coach, John Calipari, was making the move from Lexington to Fayetteville.
This led to an extensive coaching search by Mitch Barnhart, which eventually led to the Kentucky Wildcats hiring former BYU coach and member of the Wildcat's 1996 National Championship team, Mark Pope.
Now that the dust has settled on these drastic changes to the college basketball landscape, it seems like both parties are happy with their new hire, and the coaches are looking to put together a roster for next season.
In a recent TV interview, Coach Pope had this to say about former Kentucky Coach Calipari, “So appreciative of everything that John Calipari did. John revolutionized a lot of things in the way recruiting is done and style of play in college basketball. What he did at Kentucky is really incredible. We are all so grateful for that.”
All of the comments about this quote from Coach Pope have to do with how much of a class act he is based on the things he said about Calipari.
Ironically, a lot of the players that Coach Pope is after in the transfer portal Coach Calipari is also going after, so these two coaches will battle it out on the recruiting trail.
It's going to be a very fun day when Coach Calipari brings his Razorbacks to Lexington to take on the Wildcats.
It's safe to say we are going to have a Rowdy Rupp for that highly anticipated basketball game.