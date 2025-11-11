Kentucky vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Nov. 11
A rivalry matchup takes place in the state of Kentucky on Tuesday night, as the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats hit the road to take on the No. 12 Louisville Cardinals.
Both of these teams are off to 2-0 starts to the season after winning some soft out-of-conference games last week. Kentucky beat Nicholls by 24 points and Valparaiso by 48, scoring 107 points in that second matchup.
Meanwhile, Louisville made quick work of SC State (104-45) and Jackson State (106-70) to get the 2025-26 season started.
Oddsmakers have set the Cardinals as favorites at home, but the Wildcats won last year’s meeting by eight points and are 40-17 all time in the rivalry.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this clash between two top-25 teams on Tuesday night.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kentucky +2.5 (-110)
- Louisville -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +130
- Louisville: -155
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kentucky vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky record: 2-0
- Louisville record: 2-0
Kentucky vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch
Khani Rooths, Forward, Louisville
After averaging just 3.3 points in 13.9 minutes per game as a freshman, Rooths has made a major impact early in his sophomore season.
The Louisville forward is averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and one steal per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field. He’ll have a tough frontcourt to face with Brandon Garrison, Malachi Moreno and Mouhamed Dioubate leading the way for the Wildcats.
Still, Rooths’ start to the season is one to watch, as he’s scored at least 16 points in both of Louisville’s games.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
According to KenPom (it’s early), Kentucky is the No. 1 team in the country in terms of net rating heading into this matchup.
Mark Pope’s team has been balanced with sophomore Collin Chandler and veteran Otega Oweh leading the way, but the Cats have seven different players averaging double figures to open this season.
Kentucky beat this Louisville team (neither squad looks exactly the same) by eight in the 2024-25 season, and Kentucky hasn’t lost to Louisville since the 2020-21 season.
I don’t mind taking the points here, as this is the first real test for both teams after two easy games to open up non-conference play. The Wildcats have a good amount of continuity from last season’s team that made the Sweet 16 in Pope’s first season at the helm.
Louisville has some solid guard play with senior Ryan Conwell and freshman Mikel Brown Jr., but it’s facing a Kentucky team that has the No. 4 defensive rating in the country this season, per KenPom.
I’ll take the Wildcats to keep this close on Tuesday night.
Pick: Kentucky +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.