Wildcats to have top transfer portal target on campus for a visit this weekend
The Kentucky Wildcats are still looking to land players in the transfer portal as Mark Pope looks to fill his first roster.
Things are starting to move in the right direction as Coach Pope is starting to bring players in for visits.
One player who has set up a visit to Lexington is former Saint Mary's star guard Aidan Mahaney. The 6'3 guard led the Gales in scoring last season and will be in Lexington for a visit this weekend.
On the season for the Gales of the WCC, Mahaney averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 35.5% from three.
Mahaney is a really good shooter who can shoot better than 35.5% from deep in Coach Pope's offense. The importance of Mahaney scheduling a visit to Lexingotn can not be undervalued. Setting up a visit means that there is real smoke behind the talented guard making the move to Lexington.
Step one is getting a player on campus for a visit, and Coach Pope has done that. The next step will be to sell him a vision when he is on campus this weekend. We will learn about how good of a recruiter Coach Pope is by how many players he lands that he gets on campus for a visit.
It sounds like the Wildcats have a really good shot to land Mahaney, so this is a name that Big Blue Nation needs to remember as Coach Pope works on finalizing the 2024-25 roster.