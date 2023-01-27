Antonio Reeves Benefiting from Comfortability, Team Congruence

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After being considered a broken-down piece of junk less than a month ago, Kentucky basketball now has the appearance of a well-oiled machine.

The players held a meeting to air some things out and to speak on some of the issues that were holding the team back on and off the court after a brutal loss at home to South Carolina. That quickly turned into a rapid burst of positive chemistry.

Kentucky flipped the switch from what looked to be a losing season in SEC play, to a current four-game streak of wins that have seen the Cats play loose, fierce and fun. Oscar Tshiebwe showcased his National Player of the Year form, Jacob Toppin has slowly progressed into the player that he was promised as before the beginning of the campaign, players like CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler have leaned into new roles, everything seems to be clicking in the Bluegrass.

The real catalyst, however? Shooting guard Antonio Reeves has revealed himself to be an unadulterated, unalloyed scorer of the basketball.

In Kentucky's quartet of wins, the 6-foot-5 senior has proven to be that guy that coach John Calipari can rely on to get a basket. He has led UK in points in three of the four wins, including the stunner over then fifth-ranked Tennessee in Knoxville, where he racked up 18 points on four makes from the field and added a perfect 8-8 outing from the free-throw line.

Against Texas A&M, the Illinois State transfer sank five 3-pointers and also hit a couple of tough midrange floaters to help stave off the spirited Aggies. While he entered Lexington touted for his impressive shooting from behind the arc, Reeves has proven that he's just as capable when he gets to the rim.

Forward Lance Ware echoed that sentiment after the win last weekend:

"Tone's a scorer. He's a shooter — but he's a scorer. He can get you a bucket in so many ways."

The mental change of pace from coming to a program like Kentucky after playing mid-major basketball for three years can be shocking. As a result, getting acclimated can be a challenge. It becomes much more difficult when the entire team is in a rut, also looking for that nook or cranny to fit into on the roster.

UK has clearly turned the page from the dark place it was once in, and players such as Reeves were able to finally find comfort in playing in blue and white. Winning cures all ailments, as they say.

"I feel like that's what it was, just being able to find my role on the team," Reeves told reporters on Friday. "It came later for some of the guys, it came earlier for some of the guys. But for me, I just was patient about it and didn't let nothing effect me, really. Just staying the course and staying aligned with whatever I got to do for the team to help the team win."

As for the physical change of pace, that's where assistant coach Chin Coleman has seen the greatest strides taken from the Chicago native.

"His pace is a little different. He's not playing sporadic. He's not playing in a rush. You can be quick but not in a rush. And I think that he's not hunting, he's allowing for plays to find him instead of him hunting, because when you're hunting all the time, you're playing really fast, like you're trying to get it all in one swing of the bat," he said. "I've been talking about 'sometimes you got to go up to bat and hit a base hit or a sacrifice fly. You know, you don't have to hit a home run every time you're up to bat. So I think the pace and how he's playing right now, it's kind of slowed down for him and it's making him a much better player for us."

Reeves would smack a few singles and doubles around the park in Nashville on Tuesday, as he once again led UK with 16 points in a road win over Vanderbilt, knocking down seven shots, five of which were inside the 3-point line.

It wasn't exactly eye-popping on the stat sheet, but it had the attention of Calipari postgame.

"Antonio walked right in the game...bang. Made one. He's on a different level from where he's been," he said. "He's been good. Very confident, playing better defensively, rebounding balls, mixing it up. He's not just worried about offense, he's worried about playing."

Reeves shrugged off being on another level, instead agreeing that he's finally found zen on the court, meshing with all of the other pieces around him:

"No. I feel the same. I feel like myself. I just feel more comfortable with everything that's going on, and just feel like I'm at home now, You know? I'm not saying I wasn't home at the beginning. I just feel like I'm in a better spot."

Ahead of Saturday night's game against Kansas, freshman guard Cason Wallace touched on where Reeves is at right now, pointing back to the time when the SG was the A1 option at Illinois State — a place where he knocked down 428 shots, as well as what he was able to showcase back in the summer of 2022.

Wallace put it as eloquently as possible: Reeves gets buckets.

"He's getting back to what who he was during the summer, you know, he came in with 2000-plus points under his belt," he said. So that's who he is, he gets buckets. He's a bucket-getter, and he's been getting buckets for us."

For Kentucky to continue its victorious stretch, it'll rely on Reeves to continue his fine form against the Jayhawks — a team that he's shocked he has the opportunity to play against.

"Ever since I was a kid, i've been looking up to teams like this to go against. I feel like it's a dream come true, a dream coming to reality to me."

Four of UK Basketball's 2023 signees are McDonald's All-Americans.

