Betting Line: Kentucky Opens as Underdog, Quickly Moves to Favorite Over Kansas

Kentucky basketball will take the floor in front of a rowdy Rupp Arena crowd on Saturday night, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats will look for a fifth-consecutive win, simultaneously looking to hand the Jayhawks a fourth-straight loss — what would be the longest of the Bill Self era in Lawrence.

It's expected to be a tight bout in Lexington, as backed up by the bookies in Las Vegas. The opening line of the blue-blood showdown favored KU by 1.5 points, but the line quickly flipped in favor of the Wildcats.

Per the Action Network, Kentucky is now a 2.5-point favorite. After failing to cover the spread in 11-straight games, the Cats have rattled off four covers in a row, most recently covering a six-point spread on the road in a win over Vanderbilt.

The Jayhawks have lost three games in a row, but failed to cover a spread in their last five games, and seven of their last nine.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the matchup in the Bluegrass:

How to Watch

It's a late night tipoff in Lexington, airing on ESPN, set to begin at 8 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

