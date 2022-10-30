Calipari Looking for Defense and Hustle from Kentucky Against Missouri Western State

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats will—sort of—begin its 2022-23 season tonight inside Rupp Arena, as they welcome Missouri Western State in for an exhibition.

In just eight days, the Cats will take on Howard to officially begin the regular season, but first the Griffons out of Saint Joseph, Missouri will serve as the one of two tune-ups for John Calipari's squad.

Big Blue Nation last heard from Calipari at Kentucky Media Day on Oct. 25. He had quite a bit to say, as always, about the current state of his roster. The top takeaway being that the team is behind defensively, which was demonstrated in Pikeville at the Blue-White scrimmage:

"How do we get better, how do we get more consistent? We just played that scrimmage. I watched the tape. We stink defensively," he said. "What do you think we did yesterday the whole practice? Wow. What do you think we're doing today and tomorrow? Defense."

We'll get a chance to see just how far that defense has come over the span of five days against Missouri Western. Calipari noted on Twitter Sunday that the defensive side would be one of three things his team would get graded on after the game:

Unless the Cats want to do their best Louisville impression, separating themselves from Division II school should be no issue.

Rebounding will be a key to look at on Sunday night, as Kentucky is expected to be without Oscar Tshiebwe once again. The absence of the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year should mean plenty of action for Ugonna Onyenso down low. His growth alongside Daimion Collins could be crucial to taking UK's frontcourt to that next level.

Wildcats Today will have game coverage live from Rupp Arena as the Wildcats get ready for the 2022-23 season.

