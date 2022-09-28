DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw to Visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

Big Blue Madness just got a lot bigger.

Travis Branham of 247Sports is reporting that Kentucky targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will both be in attendance for UK's Big Blue Madness on Oct. 14.

It seems to be Kentucky vs. Louisville in the case of both recruitments, though the Cats are currently favored to land both. 247Sports is currently giving UK an 83.3 percent chance on Wagner, while Bradshaw is seemed as a lock to land in Lexington at 100 percent.

It'll be the second Big Blue Madness for Wagner, who made his first visit to Kentucky for last year's event. Bradshaw, on the other hand, made his first official visit in June. The 7-footer also announced via his Instagram that he would make his commitment on Nov. 16.

"Decisions, decisions," Bradshaw said in his Instagram post.

Branham has since reported that he doesn't expect either Wagner nor Bradshaw to take an official visit to Louisville:

