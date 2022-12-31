Game Notes: Kentucky 86, Louisville 63

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 86-63 victory over Louisville on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena:

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is now 9-4 on the season. Louisville falls to 2-12.

Kentucky holds a 38-17 advantage in the all-time series, including 21-5 in Lexington.

The Wildcats have won seven straight at home in the series.

Next for UK: the Wildcats jump back into Southeastern Conference play, taking on LSU at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Team Notes

Kentucky opened with a starting lineup of Sahvir Wheeler , Cason Wallace , Chris Livingston , Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe for the first time this year.

Kentucky’s 60.0% field goal percentage was its highest of the season. The Wildcats connected on 33 off 55 shots from the field

The contest marked the third time this season UK had two players score at least 20 points as Toppin and Tshiebwe each poured in 24.

Antonio Reeves (22) and CJ Fredrick (20) accomplished the feat in the opener against Howard while Toppin and Reeves each scored 20 against North Florida.

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe totaled 24 points and 14 rebounds, his SEC-best seventh double-double of the season.

totaled 24 points and 14 rebounds, his SEC-best seventh double-double of the season. Tshiebwe has 35 double-doubles in 45 career games for UK.

Jacob Toppin provided an immediate spark in his first start in two weeks, going for a career-high 24 points while pulling down seven boards.

provided an immediate spark in his first start in two weeks, going for a career-high 24 points while pulling down seven boards. Toppin connected on a career-best 10 shots from the field.

Cason Wallace had 17 points and five boards.

had 17 points and five boards. The game marked Wallace’s eighth double-figure scoring game of his freshman season.

Sahvir Wheeler had seven points and nine assists, marking the ninth time this season and 80th time in his career he led the team in assists.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari moved to 18-8 all-time against Louisville, including 13-3 while at the helm of the Wildcats. Kentucky is undefeated at home against the Cardinals under Calipari.

Calipari has an 819-245 all-time on-court record and is 374-105 in 14 seasons at UK.

UK is 307-59 (83.8%) against unranked competition under Calipari.

In the First Half

The Wildcats connected on five of their first six shots to open the contest on a 12-2 run over first 2:56.

A Toppin jumper pushed the UK lead to 15 at 21-6 with 13:11 remaining in the half.

Louisville trimmed the deficit to 30-22 with 6:14 left to play but the Wildcats scored the next nine to extend the advantage to a game-high 17 at 39-22 with 3:01 remaining before taking a 45-30 lead into the break.

The 45 first-half points are the most for a Calipari-coached team against Louisville.

Toppin poured in 15 points in the opening stanza while Wallace added 10 and Tshiebwe recorded the double-double with 10 points and 10 boards before the intermission.

In the Second Half

Kentucky opened the second stanza with the starting lineup.

Louisville scored the first seven points of the second half to make it a 45-37 game less than two minutes in but Kentucky bounced back to score the next six to push its lead right back to 14 at 51-37 with 15:12 remaining.

The Wildcats then pushed the lead to a game-high 27 at 84-57 on an Antonio Reeves free throw at the 2:45 mark before cruising to the win.

